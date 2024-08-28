Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 1,271,577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 136,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 715,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 483,397 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

