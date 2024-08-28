Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

