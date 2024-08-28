Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Virtu Financial worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

