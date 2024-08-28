Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $8,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.9 %

WERN opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.