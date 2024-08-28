Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,922 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equitable were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 4.8% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Equitable by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

