Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Five Below were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $82.46 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $137.01.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.37.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

