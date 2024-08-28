Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 3,572.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $14,176,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10,473.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

