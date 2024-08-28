Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after buying an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $71.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

