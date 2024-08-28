Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 779,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS DUSA opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

