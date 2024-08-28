Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,934 shares of company stock worth $2,073,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

