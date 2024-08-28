Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,672 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cactus were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cactus by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WHD opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.