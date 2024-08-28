Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 422,026 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 182,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $20,675,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $141.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $142.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

