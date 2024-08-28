Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

