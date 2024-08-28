Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

