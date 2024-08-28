Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 323,408 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 785,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after acquiring an additional 519,259 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.