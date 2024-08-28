Raymond James & Associates Purchases 10,823 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBH opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

