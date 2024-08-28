Raymond James & Associates Purchases 108,620 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,620 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 262,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,871,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Summit Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after buying an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,324,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,540 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

SUM stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

