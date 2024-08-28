Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,327,589 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

