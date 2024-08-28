Raymond James & Associates Purchases 21,686 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,586,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS stock opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

