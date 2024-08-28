Raymond James & Associates Purchases 29,166 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,994 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SEA were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $640,219,000. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $201,113,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SEA by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,667,085 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $196,959,000 after buying an additional 1,011,417 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.60 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

