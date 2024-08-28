Raymond James & Associates Purchases 48,323 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Celestica worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Celestica by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Celestica by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 335,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 134,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

