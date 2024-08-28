Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,109 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 132,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 144,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 690,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

