Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,267 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $72.54.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
