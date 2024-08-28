Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 77.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $70,544,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insider Activity

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.