Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $102.41 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $102.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

