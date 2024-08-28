Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toast were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,352 shares of company stock worth $10,526,982. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

