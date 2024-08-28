Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crane were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crane by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $154.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $162.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

