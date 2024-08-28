Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.97% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 585.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,671 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 881.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 562.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 87,562 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

