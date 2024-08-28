Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,845 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $77.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

