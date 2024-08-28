Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

