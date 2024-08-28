Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of JFrog worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after buying an additional 523,432 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JFrog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in JFrog by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,543,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

JFrog Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FROG opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,107 shares of company stock worth $8,754,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

