Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Unum Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

