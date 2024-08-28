Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,935,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

