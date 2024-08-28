Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $319.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.44 and a 200 day moving average of $300.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

