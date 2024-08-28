Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.32.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,798 shares of company stock worth $16,014,496. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.