Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,283 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

