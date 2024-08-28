Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,725 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of First Horizon worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

