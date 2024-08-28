Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,774 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,864. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

