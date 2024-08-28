Raymond James & Associates Sells 111,131 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Columbia Banking System worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

