Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,179 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,040,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $342.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.37. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $133.69 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.