Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,108 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Enovix worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 25.0% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 4.9% in the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. Analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

