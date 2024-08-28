Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,352 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,866,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 410,588 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $17,452,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAT stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

