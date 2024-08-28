Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,696 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

