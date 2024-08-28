Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,131 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after buying an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,662,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 385,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $174.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.14. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.