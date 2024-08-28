Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,430 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,567,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FPX stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $107.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

