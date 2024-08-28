Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,453 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035,080.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $11,142,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 149.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

