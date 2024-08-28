Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,463 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.