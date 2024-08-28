Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,463 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UITB opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
