Raymond James & Associates Sells 182 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANF. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $704,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $110.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

