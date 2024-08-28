Raymond James & Associates Sells 18,512 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tidewater were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

TDW opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.10 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $17,224,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $2,674,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $17,224,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,099.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,901 over the last ninety days. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

