Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,035 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WPP were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WPP by 767.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPP by 62.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WPP opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.